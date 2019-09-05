Mexico to give update on U.S.-Mexico migration talks on Friday

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government will provide details on Friday on talks with the United States over curbing migration, at the end of a 90-day period in which Mexico vowed to take tougher measures.

Mexico agreed to significantly curb U.S.-bound migration under a deal struck in June that averted a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on all Mexican exports.

