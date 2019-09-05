BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said some persons and political parties are spreading lies and running a misleading propaganda over the Modi government's move to scrap provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He urged BJP cadres in a closed-door meeting here to make people aware about the reality on Article 370 under the 'Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan', said a party release.

Under the campaign, the BJP will organise public rallies and meetings across the country to make people aware about the importance of Centre's decision to nullify Article 370 of the Constitution. Shekhawat was here to hold a workshop on Article 370 to help party leaders coherently articulate government's position on the contentious issue before the masses.

"Article 370 was a `kalank' (blot) on our country's forehead and every citizen wanted to get rid of this blot. "Though Kashmir is full of natural resources and scenic landscapes, the state lagged behind for 70 years because three families just did vote bank politics all these years," Shekhawat said in his address to party leaders at BJP headquarter in Gandhinagar.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah showed immense political will by abrogating provisions of Article 370, which according to Shekhawat, were hindering the development of the border state. "However, some persons and political parties are spreading lies and running a false propaganda in the country and across the world about this decision.

"To make people aware about the reality, we will organise awareness programmes at 370 places in the country under our Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan. We will also meet 2,000 prominent citizens under this drive," the minister said. The government's move on Article 370 had faced stiff resistance from some opposition parties, and the communication clampdown and heavy presence of security forces in the restive state has been at the centre of an acrimonious debate on various social media platforms.

The workshop held on Thursday under Shekhawat's guidance was meant for BJP functionaries from Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Apart from Shekhawat, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was present at the workshop and gave guidance to party leaders who would spearhead the abhiyan in their respective regions, said the party release..

