SAD's student wing SOI bags PUCSC's prez post

The SAD's youth wing Students Organisation of India on Friday won the post of Panjab University Campus Students Council's president. As per the results of the PUCSC polls declared on Friday, three other posts of the students' body were bagged by the Congress' student wing National Students Union of India.

Chetan Chaudhary of SOI-led alliance won the PUCSC's president post by defeating his nearest rival Paras Rattan of ABVP-led alliance with a margin of 479 votes. Chetan polled 2,792 votes, said PU officials.

SOI had fought for the PUCSC's president post in alliance with the Indian Students Association, the Panjab University students' union, the Himachal Students' Union and the Himachal Pradesh Students' Union (HPSU). Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had fought for the post in an alliance with Indian National Students Organisation (INSO).

Last year, the Left-leaning Students for Society had won the post of president. The post of vice president was won by Rahul Kumar of NSUI as he trounced Indian Students Association nominee Ramandeep Markan by 988 votes.

The post of secretary went to NSUI candidate Tegbir Singh who defeated his nearest rival Guarav Duhan of INSO with a thin margin of 10 votes. Singh polled 3,188 votes. The post of joint secretary was won by NSUI nominee Manpreet Singh Mahal. He defeated HPSU candidate by a margin of 1,864 votes, as per result.

A total of 18 candidates were in the fray for the four posts of PUCSC. The polling began at 9.30 am and ended at 11 am.

There were a total of 16,138 eligible voters for the election of PUCSC office bearers. Tight security arrangements were made at the PU campus by Chandigarh police to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated SOI for winning the post of the Panjab University Students' Council elections, saying the victory was reflective of the popular sentiment of the youth of the state. PTI CHS VSD RAX

