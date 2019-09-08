Theme is to empower the poor and downtrodden, says Javadekar on 100 days of Modi govt

The Central government is working with the intention of empowering the downtrodden sections of the society which have remained untouched by the development wave for all these years, said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Sunday. "The theme is to empower the poor, the farmers, labourers, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes. Those who had not got a share of the progress, empowering them is the theme. Through social security cover for 40 crore unorganised section workers, 6 crore small traders and 14 crore farmers by a unique pension scheme, the government has brought a more consolidated process and transparent process of direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the basis of Jan-Dhan, Aadhar and mobile," Javadekar said at a press conference here on the occasion of the completion of 100 days of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

At the start of the press conference, Javadekar also released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions" which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for the second term. He also added that making India a USD 5 trillion economy was the aim of the Modi government for which the central leadership had prepared a roadmap.

"The USD 5 trillion economy is not just a dream but a goal for the nation. In 2014, India was the 11th largest economy in the world, in 2019 it is the fifth-largest. We have full faith that under Modiji's guidance it will become the third-largest, a roadmap has been prepared for that," Javadekar said. Speaking about the steps taken by the Modi government to boost the economy he added, "Foreign Direct Investment norms have been relaxed to increase foreign investment, even government investment has been increased for Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure schemes which is a very big social expenditure." (ANI)

