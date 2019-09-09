PM Modi to launch Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana at Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall launch the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana on the 12th of September at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The Scheme shall secure the lives of 5 Crore Small and Marginal Farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3000 per month, to those who attain 60 years of age.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 Crores for the next three years.

All the small and marginal farmers who are currently between the ages of 18 to 40 years can apply for the scheme.

Farmer's monthly contribution can be made from the installments of PM-KISAN or through CSCs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall also inaugurate 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST Students in Tribal dominated areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall also inaugurate the New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Building and lay the foundation stone for the New Secretariat Building at Ranchi.

During his visit, he shall also inaugurate the Multi-Modal Terminal at Sahebganj.

(With Inputs from PIB)