BJP, TMC workers clash near hospital in Kalyani

Several persons were injured in a clash between workers of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress near a state-run hospital here in Nadia district on Wednesday, police sources said. The BJP complained to the police that TMC workers attacked its party office near the JNM Hospital, a charge denied by the ruling party.

The TMC has hatched a conspiracy not to allow BJP supporters to earn a living in Kalyani, BJP's Nadia South president Manabendra Nath Roy alleged. He claimed that TMC workers have assaulted one BJP activist, who runs a small car rental business in the hospital premises, on Tuesday night.

In the police complseven of its workers were injured in the party office attack on Wednesday afternoon and one of them was hospitalised. Denying the charges, Kalyani Town TMC president Tinku Mukherjee claimed that BJP workers are beating up Trinamool Congress supporters since the Lok Sabha elections.

"BJP men thrashed one of our party workers near Kalyani JNM Hospital last night. Our workers just protested," he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)