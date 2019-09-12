International Development News
Trump welcomes China easing tariffs as 'big move'

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 00:46 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed China's decision to exempt some US exports from tariff increases. "It was a big move," Trump told reporters of the decision.

Top US and Chinese negotiators are due to resume talks in Washington next month after a summer of sharp deteriorations in US-China trade ties. Beijing spared some US products from tariffs in a move seen as an olive branch ahead of the talks, but high-profile goods like soybeans and pork continue to face higher duties.

COUNTRY : United States
