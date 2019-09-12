International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mexican president says had good call with Trump, pledges cooperation

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 12-09-2019 04:38 IST
Mexican president says had good call with Trump, pledges cooperation

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had a good telephone conversation with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, amid ongoing discussions over migration and trade between the two neighbors.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to maintain friendly and cooperative relations during the call, Lopez Obrador wrote in a post on Twitter that also included a photo of him with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Mexico
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019