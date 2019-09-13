International Development News
Reuters Dublin
Updated: 13-09-2019 04:41 IST
DUP leader Foster will not support Brexit deal that divides internal UK market

Image Credit: Flickr

The leader of the Northern Irish party which backs British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said late on Thursday the Democratic Unionist Party will not support a Brexit deal that "divides the internal market of the UK". "UK must leave as one nation. We are keen to see a sensible deal but not one that divides the internal market of the UK. We will not support any arrangements that create a barrier to East West trade. Anonymous sources lead to nonsense stories", Foster said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2UPxT8K.

She was responding to a report in the Times newspaper, which said the DUP has agreed to accept Northern Ireland abiding by some European Union rules after Brexit as part of a deal to replace the Irish backstop, potentially opening the door to a withdrawal agreement.

COUNTRY : Ireland
