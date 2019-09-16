MP rains: Congress and BJP trade barbs over relief measures

The BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh of shirking its responsibility towards flood-hit farmers and likened the Kamal Nath-led government with demon "Kumbhakarna" from the Ramayana who, as per mythology, used to sleep for six months in a year. Hitting back, the Congress asked the BJP to mount pressure on the party government in Gujarat to open the gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) on the Narmada river, which will reduce the level of the Narmada river backwaters in Madhya pradesh.

"Farmers are devastated due to loss of crops in extremely heavy rainfall and floods in Madhya Pradesh. But neither the chief minister nor his deputies have reached out to the affected people to ask about their wellbeing," BJP state unit president Rakesh Singh told reporters in Indore. He said the Kamal Nath government is into deep slumber like "Kumbhakarna" while people are suffering in the natural calamity.

Districts of Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Agra-Mala, Sheopur, Damoh, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Bhind and Shajapur were affected by heavy rains in the last few days. On Sunday, around 45,000 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas in various districts to safer places.

In neighbouring Gujarat, the water level in the SSD reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Tuesday scheduled to attend an event to mark the historic feat which also happens to be his birthday.

"Look at the plight of thousands of SSD oustees in MP who are virtually drowning in the backwaters of the reservoir. I appeal Shivraj Singh Chouhan to mount pressure on BJP government in Gujarat to get the gates of the dam opened," state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said, adding that he has written a letter to the former chief minister.

On Tuesday, the people affected by the SSD's reservoir will hold a rally in Barwani district of the state under the aegis of the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). Meanwhile, the BJP has latched on Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia's statement in which he had expressed concern over the situation and asked his party's government to provide immediate succour to the affected people.

"Scindia is repeating what the BJP was saying about the extremely heavy rainfall and flood. When the senior Congress leader is repeating the words of the BJP then what is the use of the state government?" Singh questionned. "If Kamal Nath believes that Scindia is lying then he should clarify it to media," he said while indirectly referring to factionalism in the state Congress unit..

