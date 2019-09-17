Article 370 was abrogated to solve decades-long problem, will create new stream of development: PM

Highlighting the achievements of first 100 days of his second government on his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the decision of abrogating Article 370 has been taken to solve decades-long problem. "The country is realising Sardar's dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat (One India, Great India). Today, the country is trying to complete the tasks which were left incomplete during Independence and years afterwards.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir had to face discrimination for 70 years. The entire nation suffered in the form of ill effects and violence, unfulfilled hopes and aspirations. The country has taken an important decision with the inspiration of Sardar Saheb," he said while addressing a public meeting here at the site of Sardar Sarovar Dam. Modi said the decision has been taken to follow a new path to solve the decades-long problem.

"I am confident that with the active support of millions of colleagues from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kargil, we will be able to create a new stream of development and trust. I am fully committed to the unity and greatness of India. We have strengthened this commitment in the last 100 days," he added. In August, Parliament had scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Recalling the contribution of India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabh Patel, the Prime Minister said had if Sardar was not there, the map of India would be different today and the problems of India would have been much more. "This day is the golden page of Sardar Saheb and his efforts for the unity of India. Today is also Hyderabad Liberation Day. In 1948, Hyderabad was merged with India and today Hyderabad is contributing strongly in the progress and progress of the country," he said.

Modi reiterated to get rid of single-use plastic and urged people to protect the area around the Statue of Unity from plastic. "This area has to be protected from plastic. The whole country is trying to get rid of single-use plastic. I am aware that all of you are engaged in this work under the cleanliness drive. Our efforts should be fast for this," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)