Maha CM's poll yatra to reach Nashik on Wed, PM rally on Thur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' will reach Nashik on Wednesday, and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday with a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state minister Girish Mahajan said here. Preparations for Thursday's rally at Tapovan Ground are afoot, and a huge crowd is expected to listen to the PM who will be speaking here for the first time since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Mahajan said.

On Wednesday, the CM's poll outreach campaign will move from Trimbak Naka to Panchvati-Karanaj locality here while a motorcycle rally will commence from Pathardi Phata to mark the occasion, the minister said. Security arrangements, and traffic regulations, for the yatra and the PM's rally were being given final touches by the city police team headed by Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil, an official said..

