Mamata wishes Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. Banerjee, who is likely to meet the prime minister in New Delhi on Wednesday for discussions on various issues, wrote on her Twitter handle, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji." Modi too took to the micro blogging site to thank Banerjee, whom he referred to as 'Didi'.

Replying in both English and Bengali, he tweeted Thank you so much Mamata Didi. Banerjee, who is called 'Didi' or elder sister by the actvists of her TMC party, has been one of the harshest critics of Modi and the BJP.

She left for Delhi during the day for Wednesday's meeting where the chief minister said she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state, changing of its name and merger of public sector banks. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too extended his greetings to Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, thought, untiring effort and spinal leadership has helped India scale new heights and the nation is bound to attain its past glory. I join millions in wishing him on his birthday and pray for his good health and long life, Dhankhar said in his message..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)