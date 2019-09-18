International Development News
Netanyahu in post-election speech makes no victory claim

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 18-09-2019 06:10 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made no victory claim or concession of defeat in a speech to his Likud party on Wednesday after exit polls showed no clear winner in an election race that was too close to call.

Netanyahu said he would await official results and said he would work toward establishing "a strong Zionist government" that would reflect the views of "many of the nation's people."

COUNTRY : Israel
