Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 04:27 IST
U.S. House committee reaches deal for testimony by Trump Afghan envoy

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's top negotiator for Afghanistan will hold a briefing for the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, the panel said on Wednesday, after the committee subpoenaed him in frustration at his refusal to meet with its members.

The committee said that Zalmay Khalilzad, the special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, would hold a classified briefing for the panel on Thursday morning.

COUNTRY : United States
