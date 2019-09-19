International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US accuses Afghan govt of not fighting corruption, cuts aid

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 19:11 IST
US accuses Afghan govt of not fighting corruption, cuts aid

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Thursday accused Afghanistan's government of failing to fight corruption and cut more than USD 160 million in direct funding, little over a week before the country's elections.

"We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance and a more prosperous future," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019