Trump calls media report about whistleblower complaint 'Fake News'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:34 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted as "Fake News" a media report that said he had promised something to a foreign leader that prompted a whistleblower complaint from a U.S. intelligence official.

Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: "Is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially 'heavily populated' call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!"

COUNTRY : United States
