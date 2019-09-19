NCP workers detained ahead of PM's rally

Around 20 workers of the Nationalist Congress Party were detained by police ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday. Those detained included city NCP president Ranjan Thakare and state vice-president Nanasaheb Mahale and also some women.

It was a preventive measure as NCP workers had staged a protest during chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' rally here on Wednesday, said an official of Ambad police station. All of them were released in the evening, he said..

