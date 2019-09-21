'Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan' to be launched from Oct 2: Felix

The Arunachal Pradesh government with the aim to involve all sections of the society in managing law and order, is all set to launch a mass movement in the state from October 2, Home Minister Bamang Felix said here on Saturday. The 'Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan' to be launched throughout the state, is aimed at making people aware about various laws, to change their mindset besides promoting police-public partnership, removing social stigma attached with police and to promote coordination between communities to pave way for communal harmony in the state, Felix told a press conference here.

"The government will involve all stakeholders in containing law and order situation with their active participation to establish peace in the state. Unless people are involved the government cannot manage law and order effectively," Felix said. "People will continue the mission and the police department will extend all possible assistance," the Home minister said adding, sense of responsibility are missing in the state and through this abhiyan, the government would instil the sense of responsibility among all cross sections of people.

Felix said under the mission the state government would appoint special police officer (SPO) among the people without any financial implications to the state exchequer, who would coordinate with the people and the police. The state cabinet had on September 17 last formally approved the mission and the department did its soft launch of the 'Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan' on Friday.

"Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan has come as the cradle of public and police joining hands together for building a cohesive atmosphere and a better path to lead the state," Felix said, adding the abhiyan is targeted to be carried, executed and managed by the people and for the people. The minister said the 'Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan' would carry within it many sub-campaigns which would in turn reflect and delve in each social evil plaguing the society.

The sub-campaigns include, vigilant people, responsible Arunachal, domestic violence and crime against women, child labour, Arunachal against drug abuse, one Arunachal unified Arunachal and traffic management, he said. "As Mahatma Gandhi had always pitched and propagated on peace, ahimsa, brotherhood and truth, we will start our campaign on his motto on his 150th birth anniversary," Felix added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)