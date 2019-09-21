Cong-NCP alliance will come to power: Thorat

The Congress-NCP alliance will form the next government in Maharashtra, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said on Saturday. Assembly polls will be held in Maharashtra on October 21, the Election Commission announced earlier in the day.

"There is a lot of resentment among people about the the BJP-Sena government, and they want a change. Voters will bring the Congress-NCP and their allies back to power with a thumping majority," Thorat said. The former state minister was speaking to the media at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

The seat-sharing formula between the Congress, NCP and other allies was almost finalised, he said. Under the BJP-led government, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of farmer suicides in last five years, Thorat said.

"More than 17,000 farmers have committed suicide in the state in the last five years," he alleged. The farm loan waiver scheme launched by the BJP-led government with much fanfare turned out to be a flop, the Congress leader said.

Of the 89 lakh eligible farmers, only 50 per cent received benefits under the scheme, he claimed. Debt burden of the state has doubled in the last year, Thorat said..

