Jhabua bypoll in MP: Filing of nominations to begin from Mon

The filing of nominations for Jhabua Assembly bypoll, scheduled for October 21, will start from Monday, a poll official said. Bypoll to the seat, spread over Jhabua and Alirajpur districts, was necessitated as its BJP MLA, Guman Singh Damor, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhabua-Ratlam seat.

"The notification for Jhabua bypoll will be issued on September 23 after which filing of nominations will begin and continue till September 30. Results will be declared on October 24," said MP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao. "A total of 2,76,982 voters are registered in this Assembly seat as on September 21," he added..

