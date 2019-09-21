Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

DEL12 EC-2NDLD POLL DATES Single phase Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls on Oct 21; Counting on Oct 24

New Delhi: Single-phase assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21 and the BJP will take on the Congress-led opposition to retain power in both the states.

DEL14 CONG-POLLS HARYANA MAHARASHTRA Congress says will raise pro-people issues in Maharashtra, Haryana polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said it will raise suicides by farmers and "pro-people" issues such as corruption and loss of jobs in the assembly polls next month, that the governments in Maharashtra and Haryana are trying to deflect.

DEL5 JUDGE-LD RESIGNATION Govt accepts resignation of Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani

New Delhi: The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification.

DEL8 JK-SITUATION Day 48: Restrictions lifted in most parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Saturday, but remained in force in the Handwara area of Kupwara district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said.

DEL4 TAX-SIBAL Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal on tax cut

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves.

CAL3 OD-CHANDRAYAAN-SIVAN Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98pc objectives: ISRO chief

Bhubaneswar: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98 per cent of its objectives, even as scientists are working hard to establish contact with lander 'Vikram'.

DES9 NCR-FARMERS-RALLY

Farmers from UP march towards Delhi with demands Noida/New Delhi: Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Kisan Ghat in Delhi demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.

DES16 HR-KHATTAR

Oppn divided in Hry; BJP will cross 75-mark in assembly polls: Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the Opposition is "divided" in the state and exuded confidence that the BJP will win over 75 of the total 90 seats in the next month's assembly polls.

DES10 UP-RUMOUR-CLASH

1 stabbed to death in clashes at UP village over child-lifting rumours Bhadohi (UP): A person was killed and four others injured in a clash between two groups from nearby villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district following rumours of child-lifting, police said on Saturday

BOM5 MH-POLLS-LD-SENA-BJP

Maha polls: Sena, BJP confident of winning over 220 seats Mumbai: Leaders of the Shiv Sena and the BJP on Saturday exuded confidence of winning a second consecutive term in Maharashtra, hours after the Election

Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule.

CAL4 CBI0-SARADHA KUMAR CBI teams continue operations to locate Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: CBI sleuths kept up their efforts Saturday to locate top West Bengal police officer Rajeev Kumar who has been skipping summons of the probe agency in connection with the multi-crore Saradha deposit default scam.

LEGAL

LGD2 DL-COURT-SHIVAKUMAR

Verdict on Shivakumar's bail plea on Sep 25 New Delhi: Congress leader D K Shivakumar may influence witnesses in the money laundering case in which he has been arrested, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday told a Delhi court, which said it will pass an order on his bail application on September 25.

FOREIGN

FGN9 US-HOWDYMODI-INDIANS

Indian-Americans all set to welcome Modi for 'Howdy, Modi' event Houston: Indian-Americans in Houston are all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, to be attended by 50,000 audience, the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN6 US-INDIA-TAX-LD RELIEF

US corporate sector hails India's move to slash income tax rate for companies Washington: The US' corporate sector has lauded the Indian government for substantially slashing the income tax rate to 25.17 per cent, saying the move will reverse the economic slowdown and allow global companies a "good option" for growing their manufacturing base in the country. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 UN-INDIA-CLIMATE

India important actor in climate action, making fantastic efforts in renewable energy: UN chief United Nations: India is a very important actor and "fundamental partner" in international efforts on climate action and is making a "fantastic effort" to grow its renewable energy basket, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN4 TRUMP-INDOPAK-MEETINGS

Trump to meet Pak PM Imran on Monday, PM Modi on Tuesday in New York Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a day after he joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in Houston and will again hold a meeting with the Indian leader in New York on Tuesday, a senior official has said. By Lalit K Jha.

