End logjam, move forward: BJP leader urges Kashmiris

A senior BJP leader on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing logjam in Kashmir and made a fervent appeal to the people of the valley to "spurn anger and move forward". Normal life remained disrupted for the 49th consecutive day on Sunday in Kashmir over the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

"Let's forget different narratives fed to you so far by the power brokers for the furtherance of their self-interests rather than the common interests of all Kashmiris," State spokesperson of the BJP Brigadier (Retd) Anil Gupta said in a statement released here. "Let's accept the reality that decision of August 5 is irreversible and is for the betterment of all of us," he added.

"There is always resistance to change. But history bears testimony to the fact that only those nations and societies have prospered which evolved continuously shunning status quo. Let's give change a chance and move ahead," he said further. Referring to Pakistan's interference and intent to inflict terrorism in the valley, Gupta said, "It is certain that Pakistan is not rushing into war as it has no money.... Probably it will stick to or further intensify its usual strategy of 'death by thousand cuts', after the much awaited FATF verdict."

"Success of this much depends on our brethren in Kashmir. They can have a brilliant future on a par with their magnificent past, but they should reject Pakistani incitement and embrace their Indian brethren, as their grandparents did in the stormy 1947," he added. The BJP leader said with political patronage becoming a thing of the past, militancy cannot survive without public support because a militant movement without public support is like "a fish out of water".

"We are a nation where all faiths, thoughts, ideologies, people of different caste, creed and colour co-exist. Let's make J&K a peaceful place where your intellect, expert craftsmanship, creative abilities and vast tourism potential is nurtured," he said. "We together can make it happen. Let's unite. India has always treated you as own and continues to do so," he added.

"Pakistan cannot even feed her own people, they are rotting in heat without power, fuel and bare necessities! Look at us, despite everything, there are no shortages, everything is available. Let calm prevail," he said. He urged the people to not fall for propaganda or fake news that is pedalled from across the border as it has only brought "Kalashnikovs (AK-47), death and destruction" to the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)