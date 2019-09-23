Following are the top foreign stories at 2040 hours

FGN48 PM-CLIMATE PM Modi vows to more than double India's non-fossil fuel target to 400 GW

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a clarion call for a "global people's movement" to bring about a behavioral change to deal with climate change as he made a path-breaking pledge to more than double India's non-fossil fuel target to 400 gigawatts. By Yoshita Singh

FGN24 TRUMP-HOWDY-INDIAN-AMERICANS Trump lauds Indian-Americans, says 'truly proud' to have them as Americans

Houston: President Donald Trump has praised the contributions of the influential and thriving Indian-American community in the country, saying he was "truly proud" to have them as Americans. (PTI)

FGN21 US-LD HOWDY 'Howdy, Modi' tremendous display of bigger ideas, visionary leadership: top US diplomat

Houston: The 'Howdy, Modi' mega event in Houston jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was a tremendous display of bigger ideas and visionary leadership to further accelerate the Indo-US strategic partnership, a top American diplomat has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-HOWDY-DIPLOMAT 'Howdy, Modi' tremendous display of bigger ideas, visionary leadership: top US diplomat

Houston: The "Howdy, Modi" diaspora rally here addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was a tremendous display of bigger ideas and visionary leadership to further accelerate the Indo-US strategic partnership, a top American diplomat has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN1 PM-TOURISM Send five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year: PM to NRIs

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians living across the world on Sunday to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

FGN27 UK-THOMASCOOK-2NDLD COLLAPSE Thomas Cook collapses with 600,000 tourists stranded abroad

London: British travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed into bankruptcy on Monday, leaving some 600,000 holidaymakers stranded and sparking the UK's biggest repatriation since World War II. (AFP)

UK-THOMASCOOK-OPERATION UK launches biggest peacetime operation after Thomas Cook collapse

London: The UK government on Monday launched Operation Matterhorn, its biggest peacetime repatriation in British history, after the collapse of tour giant Thomas Cook that left tens of thousands of tourists stranded abroad. (PTI)

FGN41 UN-CLIMATE-THUNBERG 'You have stolen my dreams and childhood,' Greta Thunberg tells UN

United Nations: A visibly angry Greta Thunberg addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing world leaders of betraying her generation through their inaction. (AFP)

FGN39 INDONESIA-4THLD PROTESTERS 20 killed, 70 hurt in protests in Indonesia's Papua province

Jakarta: At least 20 people were killed Monday, including three shot by police, in violent protests by hundreds of people sparked by rumours that a teacher insulted an indigenous student in Indonesia's restive Papua province, officials said. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)