Odisha govt issues notification for Bijepur Assembly bypoll

The process of filing of nomination for the October 21 bypoll in Bijepur assembly segment started on Monday with Odisha government issuing the gazette notification for the same, an official said. Though no one has filed any nomination on the first day, the process will continue till September 30. The nominations will be scrutinized on October 1 and candidates may withdraw their papers on October 3, the notification said.

Counting of votes and declaration of result will be held on October 24, it said. The by-poll in Bijepur assembly segment in Bargarh district was necessitated after BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik resigned from the seat. Patnaik had contested and won from Hinjili and Bijepur in the last assembly elections.

As Patnaik retained Hinjili seat in Ganjam district from where he has been winning since 2000 in a row, he resigned from Bijepur Assembly segment. There are 2,32,005 voters including 1,19,916 male, 1,12,074 female and 15 third gender in Bijepur assembly segment.

The polling will be held in 285 polling booths during the bypoll..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)