DUP lawmaker thinks its still possible to get a Brexit deal

Reuters London
Updated: 24-09-2019 18:25 IST
A senior lawmaker in the Northern Ireland party whose 10 members of parliament support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday said it was still possible to get a Brexit deal approved by the British parliament. "I think an election is increasingly likely but I wouldn't rule out the prospect of a deal being done.. in the end," DUP MP Jeffrey Donalson told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

"It is possible for the prime minister to get a majority in parliament if it's the right deal."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
