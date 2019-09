Canada's Liberal party committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 if re-elected in next month's federal election, and will beat the current 2030 emissions goal with its plan, the party said in a release on Tuesday.

The party will "help workers prepare for a clean energy transition," the release said.

