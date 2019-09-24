International Development News
Merkel to meet Trump, Rouhani at U.N. - spokesman

Updated: 24-09-2019 19:38 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Tuesday hold separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a government spokesman said.

Merkel "will today hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly - one with President Trump and the other with President Rouhani," the spokesman said.

