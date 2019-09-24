International Development News
Senior Democrat Lewis calls for impeachment proceedings against Trump

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:06 IST
U.S. Representative John Lewis on Tuesday joined other Democratic lawmakers in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump, becoming one of the most senior leaders to do so.

"We cannot delay. We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we tried every other path and used every other tool ... I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," Lewis, a well-known civil rights leader, said in the House of Representatives.

