International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Macron, Johnson urge Iran's Rouhani to meet Trump - UK press pool

Reuters New York
Updated: 25-09-2019 04:04 IST
Macron, Johnson urge Iran's Rouhani to meet Trump - UK press pool

Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday it would be a lost opportunity if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left the United States without meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a UK press pool report.

"What is important is that if he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, this is a lost opportunity," Macron said during a meeting with Rouhani and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he agreed with the French president. (Reporting By Kylie MacLellan; writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Also Read: PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019