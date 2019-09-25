NRC will be implemented in WB, no Hindu will leave the country

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Wednesday said that NRC will be "100 percent" implemented in West Bengal and not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Without naming the TMC, Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's Bengal minder, said certain political parties and politicians are trying to instill fear among the general people over NRC by spreading canards.

"Be 100 percent sure about NRC in Bengal. But Hindus have nothing to fear as we are soon bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament," he said at a programme here. "As the national general secretary of BJP I want to assure all of you that NRC will be implemented but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Each and every Hindu will be given citizenship," he added.

The attempt by "some political parties" to create a "fear psychosis" among the people will not yield any results, he said at a programme here. Hinting at the TMC, Vijayvargiya said there are certain people who are trying to "spread canards and misguide the people".

"India is not a charity house that those who are the majority community in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan (Muslims) can infiltrate, spread terror and take away livelihood of our citizens," Vijayvargiya said. Hindus in those countries are minorities there and are coming to India to protect their lives, he said adding they have nothing to worry about as long as Narendra Mopdi is the country's prime minister and Amit Shah its home minister.

Hundreds of people are queueing up at government and municipal offices here and across West Bengal to collect their birth certificates and necessary documents should the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented in the state despite assurances by the TMC government that it would not be allowed. The repeated assertions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement NRC in West Bengal during their campaigns for the Lok Sabha has apparently created the fear.

The omission of allegedly 12 lakh Bengalis from the final NRC list in BJP-ruled Assam has also apparently added to it. The fear has led to eight deaths, including four suicides in the state so far, government sources claimed.

The Assam NRC list, whose publication was supervised by the Supreme Court, has kept out over 19 lakh people. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled visit the city on October 1 to address a seminar on the citizen register and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

According to state BJP sources, the seminar will be of immense importance as Shah, who is also the union home minister, is likely to address all allegations by TMC and "misconceptions" created by it over NRC. "The TMC has been opposing NRC to protect Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators who are its vote bank in West Bengal. But after many Hindus were omitted from the NRC list in Assam, it is trying to project us as anti-Hindu and an anti-refugee party which might take a toll on our prospects in Bengal," said a senior state BJP leader, who did not wish to be named.

TMC has been against the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) calling it an "anti-Bengali" move by BJP. "We are hopeful that Shah would assuage all fears and misconceptions on NRC," the BJP leader said.

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had on Tuesday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC for creating a panic over NRC in Bengal to instill fear among the Hindus..

