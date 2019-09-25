Trump, in call, asked Ukraine's president to examine Biden -summary

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July telephone call to investigate whether former Vice President Joe Biden shut down an investigation into a company where his son worked, according to a summary of the call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday. "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," Trump said in the call, according to the summary provided by the Justice Department.

"Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... It sounds horrible to me," he said, according to the memo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)