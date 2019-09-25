21 candidates file nominations for Karna bypolls

A total of 21 nominations have been filed till Wednesday for the October 21 bypolls to 15 assembly segments in Karnataka, as the three major political parties in the state are yet to announce their candidates. On Wednesday- the third day of filing of nominations, four candidates filed their papers.

While two of them have mentioned Indian National Congress as their party affiliation, one is from Uttama Prajakeeya Party and other is an independent, according to officials. Among 21 candidates who have filed nominations, most of them have claimed affiliation to the Congress, while the remaining were independents.

However, the Congress has not announced its list of candidates. The BJP and the JD(S) too are yet to declare their nominees. All the three parties are in a huddle to finalise their candidates for the 15 seats.

The ruling BJP that has plans to give tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, with whose support the party was able to come to power, on Wednesday held a state core committee meeting to discuss about the candidates, as the petition of 17 legislators challenging their disqualification was pending before the Supreme Court. Speaking to reporter after the meeting, party general secretary Arvind Limbavali said the party has not taken any decision on candidates as there was still uncertainty about elections.

"For election, party is preparing its cadre.... the issue of disqualification is before the Supreme Court...today lawyers of disqualified MLAs have pleaded for postponement of polls, so there is uncertainty on the matter, we have not come to any decision on candidates and in-charges today," he said. He said they expected that some decision may come by Friday from the Supreme Court on the matter.

"Until then we won't discuss about it. However we are activating our workers and office bearers for elections," he said, adding that the party will field candidates in all 15 constituencies. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the meeting.

The Congress has been holding a series of meetings for the last few days trying to collect opinion constituency wise before finalising the candidate. It is scheduled to hold its state election committee meeting on Thursday to shortlist the names, party sources said, adding that it will be then sent to the high command for approval.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal will be part of the KPCC election committee meeting on Thursday that may give final shape to the list of candidates, party sources added. The Congress also wants to make sure that disgruntlement doesnt crop up after the announcement of the candidates.

The JD(S) that was in alliance with Congress until recently and has now decided to go it alone for the bypolls, too has called a meeting of its state parliamentary board on Thursday under the leadership of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide its candidates. However, there is also resistance within BJP in several constituencies from ticket aspirants and party candidates defeated during the 2018 assembly polls, against the move to give ticket to disqualified legislators.

According to them, tickets should be given to loyal party workers who have worked to build the party. By-elections to constituencies represented by 15 out of 17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

The last date of filing of nominations is September 30. Scrutiny will take place on October 1 and last date for withdrawal is October 3.

The 15 constituencies that will go to polls are Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K R Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K R Pete and Hunsur. Among the 15 constituencies going for polls, 12 were represented by the Congress and 3 by the JD(S).

Winning most seats in this by-elections is crucial for the BJP to stay in power. Absence and resignation of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs during the trust vote had led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy headed coalition government in July, and helped the BJP come to power.

After examining the petition moved by the leadership of both parties, the then assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs and one independent under the anti-defection law, which they have challenged in the Supreme Court..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)