Huzurngar bypoll in Telangana to witness keen contest

The coming bypoll to Huzurnagar assemblysegment in Telangana is expected to witness a keen contest withthe ruling TRS, opposition Congress and BJP gearing up for the electoral battle. The bye-election, to be held on October 21, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress presidentN Uttam Kumar Reddy on his election to Lok Sabha.

Reddy's wife and former MLA N Padmavathi is the Congress nominee, while the ruling TRS has again fielded S Saidi Reddy, who lost the 2018 assembly polls to Uttam Kumar Reddy. Addressing a campaign meeting on Wednesday, Reddy said it was Congress which ensured development in the region.

Meanwhile, TRS workingpresident K T Rama Rao held a meeting with party leaders on the preparation for the bypoll. In an informal chat with mediapersons on Wednesday, he expressed confidence his party would bag Huzurnagar seat.

TRS had won 88 of the total 119 seats in the assembly polls held in December last year and 12 Congress MLAs later merged with the ruling party. The BJP, aiming to emerge as a major force in the state after its impressive performance in Lok Sabha polls winning four of the total 19 seats, is hoping put up a strong fight.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate..

