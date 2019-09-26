Following are the foreign highlights at 2000 hours

FGN67 UN-SAEED UNSC allows Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses

United Nations: Mumbai attack mastermind and banned JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has been allowed by an anti-terror committee of the UN Security Council to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses on Pakistan's request. By Yoshita Singh

FGN66 UN-G4-REFORMS

G4 nations reiterate commitment to early reforms of UN Security Council United Nations: India and other members of the G4 bloc have reiterated their strong commitment to an early and comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council and called for result-oriented intergovernmental negotiations on it to make the top organ of the world body more effective in dealing with the complex global challenges on international peace and security.

FGN52 US-TRUMP-LDALL KASHMIR

Trump says offered to help India, Pakistan with mediation on Kashmir New York: US President Donald Trump has said that he offered "arbitration or mediation" on the Kashmir issue to the top leadership of India and Pakistan during separate meetings here and the two nuclear-armed neighbours have to "just work it out". By Yoshita Singh

FGN45 UN-IMRAN-TERRORISM

Attempts to equate Islam with terrorism should be eschewed: Pak PM New York: Rejecting attempts to equate Islam with terrorism, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that such "self-serving approaches were dangerous and should be eschewed."

FGN36 JAISHANKAR-PAK-LD TERROR

Pak uses terrorism as legitimate tool of statecraft : Jaishankar New York: Hitting out at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India cannot talk to a very challenging neighbour that conducts terrorism as a "legitimate tool of statecraft" to put pressure on New Delhi to come to the negotiating table.

FGN34 MODI-ARDERN-TERRORISM

Modi, Ardern condemn Pulwama, Christchurch attacks as India, NZ join hands to fight terrorism New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern strongly condemned the Pulwama and the Christchurch terror attacks as they met here and extended support to each other to fight terrorism.

FGN51 LANKA-UNP-PRESIDENTIAL-CANDIDATE

Sri Lanka’s UNP names Sajith Premadasa presidential candidate Colombo: Sri Lanka's ruling United National Party (UNP) on Thursday unanimously named Sajith Premadasa its presidential candidate for the November 16 polls, ending weeks of uncertainty and infighting over the candidacy.

FGN63 UK-JOHNSON-LD VOTE

UK PM loses fresh parliamentary vote as tensions rise London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another setback on Thursday after MPs rejected his call to briefly suspend their business for his party's conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit. (AFP)

FGN59 US-TRUMP-LD WHISTLEBLOWER

Whistleblower complaint says Trump abused power Washington: A secret whistleblower complaint at the centre of an impeachment inquiry alleges that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's US election. (AP) RS

