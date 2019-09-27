International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House defeats Republican measure disapproving of impeachment inquiry

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:12 IST
U.S. House defeats Republican measure disapproving of impeachment inquiry

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives killed a Republican resolution on Friday disapproving of the formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week.

The vote was 222-184, largely along party lines, in favor of a motion to table the resolution introduced by Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader.

The introduction of the resolution, and the vote, underscore the deep partisan divide in the House over the effort to investigate the Republican president.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Four Republicans, 19 Democrats vie for U.S. presidential nominations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019