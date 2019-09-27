PM spoke like a true statesman: Shah on Modi's UNGA speech

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying he has put India on the world stage as a leading voice of reason and purpose. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the prime minister's speech was a manifestation of India's imprint and intent at the global stage on fighting terror.

Modi urged the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges not for any single country, but for the entire world. "PM @narendramodi like a true statesman has not only conveyed the message of universal brotherhood but also reminded the world of India's unprecedented contribution towards Global Peace. From 'Jan Bhagidari to Jan Kalyan to Jag Kalyan' is the new mantra for the world to follow," Shah, also the BJP president, said in a tweet.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi for a historic speech at UNGA. He perfectly summed up our cultural ethos, aspirations of 130crore Indians and our resolve to build a better future for our people. PM Modi has put India on the world stage as a leading voice of reason and purpose," he added. Singh noted that the prime minister's appeal to the world for a united effort against terror was his most important message.

"Modiji also underlined India's recent achievements in his speech like health cover for 50 crore Indians and mentioned the largest financial inclusion drive ever. He expressed India's resolve to fight against pressing issues like global warming. He spoke like a true statesman," Singh said. His speech was a manifestation of India's imprint and intent at the global stage. His appeal to world for a united effort against terror was his most important message. #PMModiAtUN," he also said in a tweet.

