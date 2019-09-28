International Development News
U.S. House could kick off impeachment hearings next week -CNN

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 28-09-2019 00:55 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee could open hearings as early as next week in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Friday, citing an interview with the panel's chairman. "We will move as expeditiously as possible," Adam Schiff said, according to the broadcaster. "But we have to see what witnesses are going to make themselves available and what witnesses are going to require compulsion."

Schiff said subpoenas could be issued and depositions taken as early as next week as well, CNN reported.

COUNTRY : United States
