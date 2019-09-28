14 nominations filed for Maha polls on first day

Fourteen candidates filed nomination papers for the October 21 Assembly elections in Maharashtra on Friday. The process of filing nominations began on Friday. The last date is October 4.

However, the four main political parties -- the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena and the opposition Congress and NCP -- are are yet to announce their candidates. One nomination form each was filed in Balapur, Nashik East, Nanded North and Nanded South, Kannad, Aurangabad East, Indapur, Vadgaon-Sheri, Pandharpur, Paranda, Miraj, Akkalkot, Armori and Aheri constituencies, an election official said.

Scrutiny of papers will be done on October 5 while the last date of withdrawal is October 7..

