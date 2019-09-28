Owaisi flays UP CM's comments that Mughals, British responsible

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his reported comments that the Mughals and the British were responsible for weakening the economy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that it flourished during the reign of Jahangir and Aurangazeb. Owaisi said that the Uttar Pradesh should instead focus on ensuring law and order in his state.

"First of all, Yogi Adityanath has once again proved that he has no knowledge about anything. It is just that he is lucky enough to become the Chief Minister of the biggest state of India. What history tells us, had the Chief Minister read history and economy, during the time of Mughals, when Jahangir was the ruler, India's contribution to the world GDP was 25 percent.

"This continued till Aurangazeb. During Aurangazebs tenure, India overtook the economy of China," he said, quoting an international economist. The AIMIM chief claimed that Dadabhai Naoroji (the first Indian member of the British Parliament), had also written that the Indian economy declined after 1800 "when the Mughals were no more".

"I would request the Chief Minister to tell someone to read Dadabhai Naoroji, who in his famous book 'Poverty and unBritish rule' said the same thing, that the Indian economy came down after 1800 when the Mughals were no more," he told reporters here. Owaisi said he understands that Yogi Adityanath has "hatred for anything to do with Muslims", but history and empirical-based studies cannot be changed.

The AIMIM leader said he accepts that the economy was 'completely devastated' during British rule, but claimed that it was the other way around during Mughal rule. He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP have no answer to job losses and unemployment in the country.

He said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should focus on law and order in his state like ensuring that the Unnao rape victim gets justice and that atrocities on Dalits do not take place. ....'Please don't worry about issues which you will never comprehend," Owaisi said.

Yogi Adityanath reportedly made the statement about Mughals and the British on Saturday at the ongoing three days World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai, which will conclude tomorrow.

