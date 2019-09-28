PM salutes soldiers who carried out surgical strikes, says they showcased India's strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returned to Indian after concluding a week-long US visit paid tribute to soldiers on the third anniversary of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army on terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The prime minister said that Indian troops had showcased the country's honour, pride and dignity to the world by carrying out the strikes in 2016.

"Today is September 28. Three years ago, I have not slept for a moment. I stayed awake and waited as to when I will get a call... Three years ago, ... the brave soldiers of my country carried out surgical strike showcasing India's honour, pride and dignity with more power to the world. "Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers and greet them," he said at a programme organised by the BJP outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome him.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers. Avenging the attack, on September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists. (ANI)

