Total 155 nominations filed in UP for assembly bypolls

A total of 155 nominations have been filed for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, voting for which will be held on October 21, the Election Commission said on Monday. Of the 155 nominations filed so far for the 11 assembly seats going to by-election in the state, 121 were filed on Monday -- the last day of filing the papers.

The highest number of nomination papers -- 20 each -- were filed from Govindnagar (Kanpur) and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar). The least number of nomination papers -- 10 each -- were filed from Rampur, Iglas (SC), Manikpur and Zaidpur (SC). Fifteen candidates each filed their nomination papers from Gangoh, Lucknow Cantonment and Ghosi assembly constituencies.

As many as 18 candidates filed their nomination papers from Pratapgarh, while 12 candidates are in the fray from Balha (SC). Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 1, while October 3 is the last day for withdrawal of nomination.

Voting will be held on October 21, while counting of votes will be done on October 24. On Monday, 10 BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in presence of senior party leaders and UP Cabinet ministers.

In Pratapgarh, Apna Dal (S) candidate Rajkumar Pal filed hs nomination papers. The BJP on Sunday named its candidates for bypolls to 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The saffron party has fielded Keerat Singh (Gangoh), Bharat Bhushan Gupta (Rampur), Rajkumar Sahyogi (Iglas-SC), Suresh Tiwari (Lucknow Canotonment), Surendra Maithani (Govindnagar), Anand Shukla (Manikpur), Ambrish Rawat (Zaidpur-SC), Rajesh Singh (Jalalpur), Saroj Sonkar (Balha-SC) and Vijar Rajbhar (Ghosi). Apna Dal MLA from Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Pratapgarh parliamentary constituency and had registered a win.

In most of the segments, the bypolls were necessitated because the sitting MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly. The assembly constituencies which go to the bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

Ghosi fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

