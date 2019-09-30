The centrist government of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra made a last-minute appeal to Congress to halt the opposition's plans to name new members of Peru's top court on Monday, a vote that Vizcarra warned would lead him to close Congress. Vizcarra said he was prepared to take what would be a drastic step under the constitution to keep lawmakers from appointing up to six out of seven justices in the Constitutional Tribunal (TC), a likely referee in any legal dispute between the government and Congress.

Rightwing opposition lawmakers say they will resist any attempt to dismiss them. They accuse Vizcarra, the champion of an anti-corruption movement since taking office last year, of trying to orchestrate a power grab. Vizcarra vowed to defend Peru from what he described as corrupt mafias that had captured Congress and had now set their sights on the Tribunal. "... We hope that reason and the interests of the country will triumph," Prime Minister Salvador del Solar said as he walked to Congress to deliver a formal request for an "urgent" vote-of-confidence on the matter.

Dozens of protesters rallied in support of Vizcarra outside of parliament in downtown Lima as police in riot gear stood by. The power struggle between the executive and legislature has brought Peru's young democracy to the brink of a constitutional crisis, threatening to grind lawmaking to a halt and potentially trigger unrest in one of Latin America's most stable economies.

The sol currency opened down 0.35% against the dollar on Monday. Late last week, it fell 1% as the market braced for an ugly political showdown. Congress is scheduled to vote on proposed TC nominees early on Monday and take up the vote-of-confidence request toward the end of the day, according to Peruvian media.

The opposition's TC nominees have come under fire for having links to judges ensnared in one of several back-to-back corruption scandals that have discredited public institutions in recent years. If lawmakers appoint the justices, Vizcarra said he would count it as a vote of no-confidence over the matter and would close Congress "in strict application of the constitution."

Under Peru's constitution, presidents can dissolve Congress to call new elections if the assembly delivers two votes of no-confidence in a government. The current Congress has already rejected a confidence vote once. Some opposition lawmakers have vowed to physically resist any attempt to close Congress. They say the government cannot override Congress' constitutional authority to appoint new members.

"President @MartinVizcarraC is announcing a coup d'etat," said congressman Salvador Heresi. "He would go down in history as a dictator." Last week the Venice Commission, a panel of international constitutional lawyers, visited Peru to meet with lawmakers and government officials at the request of the opposition. But the commission said it would not take sides in the dispute.

Vizcarra said in a late Sunday interview with TV channel America Television that he was confident he could enforce a closure if needed. "We have political support, we have social support, we have technical support in every way, of course, we do," he said. Lawmakers are now some of the most despised officials in a country where the four most recent presidents have been caught in a corruption scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht, including one who killed himself to avoid arrest this year.

Vizcarra, a former vice president and governor of a small mining province, replaced former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who is under house arrest in connection with an Odebrecht probe. Most Peruvians have backed Vizcarra's confrontational stance with the rightwing party Popular Force that has dominated Congress for the past three years. It is led by Keiko Fujimori, the jailed daughter of also-imprisoned former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori.

Congress recently shelved Vizcarra's proposal for snap elections to resolve the impasse, a proposal that would that brought forward elections to April 2020 instead of 2021. Vizcarra, who is barred from running because of constitutional limits on consecutive terms, refused to leave the office early unless lawmakers go with him.

"Let them impeach me if they have the votes," he said. "This isn't an attack on my government; it's an attack on the country," Vizcarra said. "We're willing and have the strength to take this to the ultimate consequences for Peru."

