BJP-Sena alliance would win 225 seats: Danve

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win 225 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said here on Tuesday. He inaugurated campaign office of BJP leader and state minister Atul Save here.

"Congress and NCP are searching for candidates, that is why they could not declare their candidates' list quickly," Danve said on this occasion. "The political atmosphere in the state is so positive for us that the BJP-Sena alliance's seat tally with touch 225," he said.

Talking to reporters later, Danve denied that senior leader Eknath Khadse, whose name was not found in the first list of the party's candidates, was sulking. "We can expect his name in the next list," he said.

