Luck plays part in candidate selection, indicates Khattar

With two ministers figuring among eight BJP legislators being denied re-nomination for state polls, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday indicated that luck plays a part in candidate selection. Among the 78 names the party has announced in its first list, eight sitting legislators were denied tickets. Of them, two are ministers — Rao Narbir Singh (Badshahpur), and Vipul Goel (Faridabad).

Asked what could be the reason for denying ticket to Singh, Khattar told reporters at a Swachhta event in Badshahpur on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, that may be the party's parliamentary board could specify the reason. "At least, that (the reason) is not in my mind," he said.

"I can only say that in any assembly segment, winnable candidates are more than one, those who are dedicated for the party's cause are more than one. Sometimes even we don't know what are the factors when one (candidate) has been selected out of 4-5 probables." "I can only say the one who has been selected may be... (touches his forehead with his hand indicating that luck plays its part too)," he said.

Asked about the unity in the state unit, Khattar pointed towards Narbir Singh and Manish Yadav, who has replaced the minister from Badshahpur, saying both of them were standing side by side. "What can be bigger a sign of unity than the fact that both Rao Narbir Singh and Manish Yadav are standing besides each other," the chief minister said.

On supporters being unhappy, he said, "That is natural, ours is world's biggest party, where crores are members, lakhs are workers, in every Vidhan Sabha segment there are thousands of workers. Therefore, it is natural that workers have liking for a particular leader." However, to placate BJP leaders denied tickets for assembly polls on October 21, Khattar assured them that the party will keep their interests in mind once the elections are over.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the 2014 assembly polls and after its win in the Jind bypolls earlier this year, the party's strength rose to 48. The BJP has set a target of winning 75 plus seats this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)