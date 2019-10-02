International Development News
France says conditions are met for a top-level meeting on Ukraine

Reuters Paris
Updated: 02-10-2019 21:09 IST
France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday significant progress had been made in talks aiming to put an end to the long-running Ukraine crisis, adding the conditions were in place to hold a meeting in Paris soon between leaders of the countries involved.

"France welcomes this progress, enabled by intense negotiations held these last few weeks within the so-called Normandy format between France, Germany, Ukraine, and Russia", a ministry spokeswoman said.

COUNTRY : France
