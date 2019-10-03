UK Brexit proposals do not 'represent a basis for an agreement': MEPs

Brussels, Oct 3 (AFP) Britain's Brexit proposals submitted to the EU do not "represent the basis for an agreement," the European Parliament's Brexit steering group said Thursday.

"The proposals do not address the real issues that need to be resolved if the backstop were to be removed, namely the all-island economy (for Ireland), the full respect of the Good Friday Agreement and the integrity of the Single Market," it said in a statement. (AFP) SCY

