Trump says he wants Ukraine to investigate Bidens

U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants Ukraine to investigate political rival and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, openly advocating an action that triggered a Democratic impeachment inquiry in Congress.

The Republican president's efforts to have the Ukrainian president launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House and a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump withheld U.S. aid to pressure Kiev's leader to comply.

