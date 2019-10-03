New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL18 JK-SITUATION Massive traffic jams in Srinagar, some shops open in morning hours Srinagar: Kashmir Valley showed some signs of normalcy on Thursday, with massive traffic jams witnessed in summer capital Srinagar and some shops opening in the city in the morning hours.

DES8 JK-JOURNALISTS-PROTEST Over 100 journalists take part in silent protest, ask govt to lift communication blockade Srinagar: Over 100 journalists took part in a silent protest on Thursday and asked the government to lift the communication blockade which has been put in place since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. DEL46 JK-LEADERS-RELEASE Kashmir leaders will be released in phased manner after proper analysis: Governor's advisor Jammu: Political leaders under house arrest in Kashmir will be released in a phased manner after proper analysis of every individual, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday.

DES26 JK-SHELLING Pak army violates ceasefire, targets civilian areas in J-K Jammu: Pakistan army continued ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and heavy firing targeting civilian areas along the Indo-Pak border in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. DEL60 UP-LD CHINMAYANAND Judicial custody of Chinmayanand extended till Oct 16 Shahjahanpur: A local court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand till October 16.

DEL7 UP-SESSION-POST MIDNIGHT BJP MLAs, ministers sit overnight in UP Assembly making speeches at 36-hour special session Lucknow: Nearly 100 BJP MLAs and ministers sat overnight in the UP Assembly as part of the 36-hour special session to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with many members making speeches on various issues and a minister exercising in the early hours. DES10 UP-SESSION-BSP Switching sides? BSP MLA flirts with BJP, filmi-style Lucknow: A BSP legislator got some film-style advice from the Speaker as he defied an opposition boycott of the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

NRG15 RJ-POLL-CANDIDATES 12 candidates in fray for bypolls to two assembly seats in Rajasthan Jaipur: Twelve candidates are in the fray for bypolls to two assembly seats in Rajasthan. DES7 POLL-HR-BJP BJP focuses on Deswali region in Haryana assembly polls Chandigarh: After sweeping the Ahirwal belt in southern Haryana in the last assembly polls, the ruling BJP has now set its eyes on reaping rich electoral dividends from the Jat-dominated Deswali region in the October 21 elections.

DES25 HR-CANDIDATES-ASSETS At over Rs 170 crore, Capt Abhimanyus's assets go up by more than double Chandigarh: The assets of Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu have more than doubled in the past five years. NRG10 POLL-HR-LD JJP Haryana assembly polls: JJP's Dushyant Chautala enters fray from Uchana Kalan Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party on Thursday announced names of 35 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

DES35 HP-BYPOLL Himachal bypoll: BJP tried to kidnap its own rebel leader, alleges Cong Shimla: The Congress here on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP tried to kidnap its own rebel leader Dayal Pyari to pressure her to withdraw her nomination papers submitted for the Pachhad assembly bypoll..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)