DMK decries TN going to HC to put up banners for Modi-Xi meet

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday hit out at the AIADMK government for moving the Madras High Court to install welcome banners for the upcoming Indo-China informal summit. Hours after the high court said the Central and State governemnts do not need approval for putting up banners, the DMK chief in his twitter handle said if such alacrity was shown by the state government in solving the people's problems it could have been lauded.

Avoiding mentioning the summit or the Centre, the leader of opposition in the state assembly said the government's move to get HC nod for banners comes close on the heels of a woman techie falling prey to banners put up without approval in the city. Recently, a young woman two-wheeler rider Subasri died after an illegal banner crashed on her and she was ran over by a water tanker, with the incident triggering an outrage among the public.

"The AIADMK did not even condole the death of Subasri," Stalin claimed. He accused Palaniswami of spending time in "vanity and false pride," and for his government going to court over the banners issue.

Earlier in the day, the high court allowed the central and Tamil Nadu governments to install banners to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their meet at Mamallpuram near here next week. In its interim order, a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, however, made it clear that the Centre and the state have to follow all existing rules in connection with erection of such banners..

